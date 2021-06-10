(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00775K, Paper
Yoji Horii, Marko Damjanovic, Keiichi Katoh, Masahiro Yamashita
Crystal structural and magnetic analyses were performed for anionic (1) and cationic (1+) form of phthalocyaninato-Tb3+ double-decker single-molecule magnets (SMMs). Both charged species showed slow magnetic relaxations and magnetic hysteresis…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/ykS-0E8gQms/D1DT00775K

