STRUCTURAL EVOLUTION OF DISPERSED HYDROPHOBIC ASSOCIATION IN A HYDROGEL ANALYZED BY THE TENSILE BEHAVIOR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 17 agosto 2020
Soft Matter, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM01211D, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM01211D, Paper
Liang Zhao, Shuting Wang, Zican Yang, Luming Tian, Liang Gao, Xuetao Shi
The use of dispersed cross-links with different levels of strength is one of the most successful strategies for toughening a hydrogel.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The use of dispersed cross-links with different levels of strength is one of the most successful strategies for toughening a hydrogel.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/rusHeNYnAZo/D0SM01211D