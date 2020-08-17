STRUCTURAL EVOLUTION OF DISPERSED HYDROPHOBIC ASSOCIATION IN A HYDROGEL ANALYZED BY THE TENSILE BEHAVIOR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 17 agosto 2020

Soft Matter, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SM01211D, Paper

Liang Zhao, Shuting Wang, Zican Yang, Luming Tian, Liang Gao, Xuetao Shi

The use of dispersed cross-links with different levels of strength is one of the most successful strategies for toughening a hydrogel.

