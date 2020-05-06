mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
STRUCTURAL DYNAMICS OF AN IRON MOLYBDATE CATALYST UNDER REDOX CYCLING CONDITIONS STUDIED WITH IN SITU MULTI EDGE XAS AND XRD

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 06 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01506G, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Abhijeet Gaur, Matthias Stehle, Kristian Viegaard Raun, Joachim Thrane, Anker Degn Jensen, Jan-Dierk Grunwaldt, Martin Høj
The structural dynamics and phase transformations of an iron molybdate catalyst with excess molybdenum trioxide (Mo/Fe = 2.0) were studied during redox cycling of the catalyst using in situ multi-edge…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/fSQbss_P3aA/D0CP01506G

