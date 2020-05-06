STRUCTURAL DYNAMICS OF AN IRON MOLYBDATE CATALYST UNDER REDOX CYCLING CONDITIONS STUDIED WITH IN SITU MULTI EDGE XAS AND XRD

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 06 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01506G, Paper

Abhijeet Gaur, Matthias Stehle, Kristian Viegaard Raun, Joachim Thrane, Anker Degn Jensen, Jan-Dierk Grunwaldt, Martin Høj

The structural dynamics and phase transformations of an iron molybdate catalyst with excess molybdenum trioxide (Mo/Fe = 2.0) were studied during redox cycling of the catalyst using in situ multi-edge…

