giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL JONATHAN MOORE TRAVELS TO AUSTRIA AND SLOVENIA

SCUOLA: SIANI (PD), UTILIZZARE INFERMIERE DI FAMIGLIA ANCHE IN AMBITO SCOLASTICO

ECONOMIA MALATA, ZAMAGNI: UNA TRASFORMAZIONE è POSSIBILE

LA SOLIDARIETà RELIGIOSA AL SERVIZIO DEL MONDO FERITO DAL COVID-19

MONGOLIA – WEEKLY PRESS REVIEW 24 AUGUST 2020

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), SOTTOSEGRETARIO? PD E M5S UMILIANO CAPITALE

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S MEETING WITH OMANI SULTAN HAITHAM BIN TARIK AL…

NHS TEST AND TRACE SUCCESSFULLY REACHES ALMOST 300,000 PEOPLE

STRUCTURAL DIVERSITY OF LEAD HALIDE CHAIN COMPOUNDS, APBX3, TEMPLATED BY ISOMERIC MOLECULAR CATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 27 agosto 2020

Three new 1D chain structure type hybrid organic-inorganic lead(Ⅱ) halides are presented: IQPbBr3, QPbBr3 and QPbI3, templated by large organic cations, isoquinolinium ([IQ+] = protonated isoquinoline) and its isomer quinolonium ([Q+] = protonated quinoline). All three compounds possess the same generic formula as cubic perovskite, ABX3, but adopt different structures. IQPbBr3, adopts a 1D face-sharing single chain hexagonal perovskite structure type, and the other two, QPbBr3 and QPbI3, adopt a non-perovskite structure which is built from 1D edge-sharing octahedral double chains. Crystal structures and preliminary photophysical properties are discussed. Two of them have lower bandgaps than the other reported materials with the same structure type, indicating the value of further exploratory studies for these types of materials.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/H5Y04q2RsGQ/D0DT02782K

