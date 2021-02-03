STRUCTURAL CHARACTERIZATION AND STATISTICAL PROPERTIES OF JAMMED SOFT ELLIPSOIDS PACKING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021
Soft Matter, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM01699C, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM01699C, Paper
Yinfei Chen, Ming Yuan, Zhichao Wang, Yu Zhao, Jianqi Li, Bingwen Hu, Chengjie Xia
The jamming transition and jammed packing structures of hydrogel soft ellipsoids are studied with magnetic resonance imaging techniques. As packing fraction increases, the fluctuation of local free volume decreases and…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The jamming transition and jammed packing structures of hydrogel soft ellipsoids are studied with magnetic resonance imaging techniques. As packing fraction increases, the fluctuation of local free volume decreases and…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/gLTnLJaSvck/D0SM01699C