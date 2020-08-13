giovedì, Agosto 13, 2020
STRUCTURAL CHARACTERIZATION AND ANTICANCER POTENCY OF CENTIPEDE OLIGOPEPTIDES IN HUMAN CHONDROSARCOMA CANCER: INDUCING APOPTOSIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 13 agosto 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,29780-29788
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04811A, Paper
Yuebing Ren, Haibo Song, Yuanpeng Wu, Xiaochun Ma, Xuezhong Yu, Jia Liu, Jianhui Sun, Zhicheng Zhang
CO-10 induced cell apoptosis with mitochondria dysfunction and caspases, ASK1-MAPKs pathway activation.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/PVyNAljQhf0/D0RA04811A

