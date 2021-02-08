STRUCTURAL AND MECHANICAL PARAMETERS OF LIPID BILAYER MEMBRANES USING A LATTICE REFINED SELF-CONSISTENT FIELD THEORY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 febbraio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP05597B, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Niek de Lange, J. Mieke Kleijn, Frans Leermakers

The self-consistent field theory of Scheutjens and Fleer is implemented on a grid with (lattice) sites that are smaller than the segment size. In this quasi lattice-free implementation we consider…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/UM2oSmYvIrg/D0CP05597B