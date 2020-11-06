STRONGER TOGETHER: THE EUROPEAN UNION & THE MOUNTAIN WEST

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, ven 06 novembre 2020

The European Union is the single biggest investor in the United States and a major trading partner for the Mountain West. This long-term, balanced trade relationship has created well over 100,000 local jobs in the region. Join us for a discussion about the future EU-U.S. economic relationship, as well as matchmaking with EU and Member State trade officials tailored to your interests.

Program

9 AM – 10 AM Mountain Time (11 AM Eastern) online panel discussion

11 AM – 1 PM Mountain Time (1 PM Eastern) one-on-one networking opportunity

Speakers

Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis , Delegation of the European Union to the United States

, Delegation of the European Union to the United States Karen Gerwitz , President, World Trade Center Denver

, President, World Trade Center Denver David Carlebach , Vice President, International Investment, World Trade Center Utah

, Vice President, International Investment, World Trade Center Utah Kevin J. O’Shea , Senior Vice President, International Trade, Arizona Commerce Authority

, Senior Vice President, International Trade, Arizona Commerce Authority More speakers to be announced

Moderated by Tomas Baert, Head of the Trade, Digital and Agricultural Section, Delegation of the European Union to the United States

After the panel discussion and a short break, speak with EU and EU Member State trade officials in an online matchmaking experience tailored to your specific interests. Make the connections today that can drive your future growth. #EUMountainWest

Click here to learn more about the matchmaking experience.

This event is organized by the European Union in partnership with Arizona Commerce Authority, World Trade Center Utah, World Trade Center Denver and the New Mexico International Trade Alliance.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-states-america/88212/stronger-together-european-union-mountain-west_en