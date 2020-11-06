venerdì, Novembre 6, 2020
Breaking News

STRONGER TOGETHER: THE EUROPEAN UNION & THE MOUNTAIN WEST

AUDIZIONE MINISTRO GUALTIERI IN COMMISSIONE VIGILANZA RAI

COVID-19, AUDIZIONE BRUSAFERRO, CARTABELLOTTA, CRISANTI – MARTEDì DALLE 17 DIRETTA WEBTV E…

JOINT STATEMENT INVOKING THE MOSCOW MECHANISM IN RELATION TO SERIOUS HUMAN RIGHTS…

AGENDA 2030 E SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE, AUDIZIONE GENTILONI – MARTEDì ALLE 11.30 DIRETTA…

AUDIZIONI SU SICUREZZA, IMMIGRAZIONE E USO DISTORTO DEL WEB – LUNEDì DALLE…

ELIMINATE, NEUTRALIZE, AND DISRUPT (END) WILDLIFE TRAFFICKING REPORT 2020

ELIMINATE, NEUTRALIZE, AND DISRUPT (END) WILDLIFE TRAFFICKING REPORT 2020

CS MESSAGGIO PER IL 4 NOVEMBRE, CHIESTA RELAZIONE A USR MARCHE

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 5 NOVEMBER 2020

Agenparl

STRONGER TOGETHER: THE EUROPEAN UNION & THE MOUNTAIN WEST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, ven 06 novembre 2020

The European Union is the single biggest investor in the United States and a major trading partner for the Mountain West. This long-term, balanced trade relationship has created well over 100,000 local jobs in the region. Join us for a discussion about the future EU-U.S. economic relationship, as well as matchmaking with EU and Member State trade officials tailored to your interests.

Program
9 AM – 10 AM Mountain Time (11 AM Eastern) online panel discussion
11 AM – 1 PM Mountain Time (1 PM Eastern) one-on-one networking opportunity

Speakers

  • Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis, Delegation of the European Union to the United States
  • Karen Gerwitz, President, World Trade Center Denver
  • David Carlebach, Vice President, International Investment, World Trade Center Utah
  • Kevin J. O’Shea, Senior Vice President, International Trade, Arizona Commerce Authority
  • More speakers to be announced
  • Moderated by Tomas Baert, Head of the Trade, Digital and Agricultural Section, Delegation of the European Union to the United States

After the panel discussion and a short break, speak with EU and EU Member State trade officials in an online matchmaking experience tailored to your specific interests. Make the connections today that can drive your future growth. #EUMountainWest

Click here to learn more about the matchmaking experience.

This event is organized by the European Union in partnership with Arizona Commerce Authority,  World Trade Center Utah, World Trade Center Denver and the New Mexico International Trade Alliance.

0https://eu-events.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2020/10/Conversation-Starter-One-Pager-v2.pdf’>https://eu-events.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2020/10/Conversation-Starter-One-Pager-v2.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-states-america/88212/stronger-together-european-union-mountain-west_en

Post collegati

STRONGER TOGETHER: THE EUROPEAN UNION & THE MOUNTAIN WEST

Redazione

CONRAD A. COGGESHALL

Redazione

NEWS STORY: HAMMERSMITH BRIDGE FERRY SERVICES TO REDUCE JOURNEY TIMES FOR LOCAL RESIDENTS AND SCHOOL CHILDREN

Redazione

NEWS AND LATEST UPDATES

Redazione

SCIENTISTS FIND THE WORLD’S OLDEST CHAMELEON-LIKE TONGUE PRESERVED IN AMBER

Redazione

NSWC INDIAN HEAD DIVISION JEOD UNIT RECOGNIZED WITH GEARS OF GOVERNMENT NOMINATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More