lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
Breaking News

KONING BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN SPORTGEBIED GENNEPER PARKEN IN EINDHOVEN

BRAZ DE AVIZ: DONNE E UOMINI CONSACRATI, VERI ARTEFICI DI FRATERNITà

IL GIUDICE ABDEL SALAM: MILIONI DI PERSONE ASPETTAVANO DI ESSERE GUIDATE ALLA…

AYUSO: DOBBIAMO LAVORARE PER UNA CULTURA DI PACE E INCLUSIONE

AUTHOR TALKS: RICHARD N. HAASS ON MAKING SENSE OF A COMPLEX WORLD

OFSTED LAUNCHES POINT-IN-TIME SURVEYS

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF HER MAJESTY’S LORD-LIEUTENANT FOR EAST LOTHIAN: 1 FEBRUARY…

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS TO SWITZERLAND A.GANEVICH MEETS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE GOVERNMENT…

COLPO DI STATO IN MYANMAR: ARRESTATA AUNG SAN SUU KYI

IL PAPA PARTECIPA ALLA PRIMA GIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE DELLA FRATELLANZA UMANA

Agenparl

STRONG INCREASE IN THE EFFECTIVE TWO-PHOTON ABSORPTION CROSS-SECTION OF EXCITONS IN QUANTUM DOTS DUE TO THE NONLINEAR INTERACTION WITH LOCALIZED PLASMONS IN GOLD NANORODS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08893E, Paper
YURY RAKOVICH , Victor A. Krivenkov, Pavel Samokhvalov, Ana Sánchez-Iglesias, Marek Grzelczak, Igor Nabiev
Excitons in semiconductor quantum dots (QDs) feature high values of the two-photon absorption cross-sections (TPACSs), enabling applications of two-photon-excited photoluminescence (TPE PL) of QDs in biosensing and nonlinear optoelectronics. However,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/r1cm4bzUjFY/D0NR08893E

Post collegati

STRONG INCREASE IN THE EFFECTIVE TWO-PHOTON ABSORPTION CROSS-SECTION OF EXCITONS IN QUANTUM DOTS DUE TO THE NONLINEAR INTERACTION WITH LOCALIZED PLASMONS IN GOLD NANORODS

Redazione

CONTRIBUTI PER LA RIMOZIONE E LO SMALTIMENTO O IL SOLO SMALTIMENTO DELL’AMIANTO – PRIVATI

Redazione

KONING BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN SPORTGEBIED GENNEPER PARKEN IN EINDHOVEN

Redazione

METAL-FREE G-C3N4 NANOSHEETS AS A HIGHLY VISIBLE-LIGHT-ACTIVE PHOTOCATALYST FOR THIOL-ENE REACTIONS

Redazione

REGULATING CARBON DISTRIBUTION OF ANODE MATERIALS IN LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

Redazione

UNICA 400 COLORA LA CITTà

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More