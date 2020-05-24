STROKE RATES AMONG COVID-19 PATIENTS ARE LOW, BUT CASES ARE MORE SEVERE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 24 maggio 2020 The rate of strokes in COVID-19 patients appears relatively low, but a higher proportion of those strokes are presenting in younger people and are often more severe compared to strokes in people who do not have the novel coronavirus, while globally rates for stroke hospitalizations and treatments are significantly lower than for the first part of 2019, according to new research.

