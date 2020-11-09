STRICTER SELF-ISOLATION FOR NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

With cases of COVID-19 rising, there are new self-isolation requirements for people hosting travellers from outside the Atlantic bubble.

Effective today, if a person travelling for non-essential reasons enters Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada, everyone in the home where they are self-isolating will have to self-isolate as well. Nobody in that home can leave the property for 14 days and they cannot have visitors.

“As we see the surge in COVID-19 cases in other parts of Canada, we need to take further steps to slow the spread here,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “I am worried people are becoming complacent. We all have our part to play in keeping each other safe and I remind everyone again to follow public health protocols – wash your hands, wear a mask, practise social distancing and limit social contacts.”

Nova Scotians are also advised to avoid non-essential travel into and out of Atlantic Canada.

“Nova Scotians should be sticking close to home, sticking to their close social groups, and sticking with all the public health measures to keep each other safe,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. “That includes masks, physical distancing, good hand hygiene/cough etiquette, small social circles, staying home when you’re sick, self-isolation when required and avoiding non-essential travel.”

There is no change for:

rotational workers who continue to have modified self-isolation, which includes contact with people in their households until further notice

specialized workers who must self-isolate when they are not performing their critical, urgent work

people who have exceptions to attend a funeral or be with an immediate family member who is nearing end of life but must self-isolate when not doing these activities

people who are exempt from self-isolation under the public health order, such as military, police, first responders, truckers, flight crews, and others

Quick Facts: people entering Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada must complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in and respond to a daily email confirming that they are self-isolating

people with symptoms of COVID-19 should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment, or call 811 if they can’t access the online assessment

people can book testing appointments online in Central, Northern and Western zones, as well as the IWK

the gargle test is available for children at all primary assessment centres around the province





