STRENGTHENING EUROPEAN SUPPLY OF CRITICAL RAW MATERIALS IS VITAL FOR GREEN DEAL AND RESILIENCE OF KEY INDUSTRIES

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 18 marzo 2021

​​The Action Plan for Critical Raw Materials presented by the European Commission in September 2020 is subject to an opinion which will be discussed by local and regional leaders during the plenary of the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) on 18 March. Many European key industries, especially those involved in future-oriented technologies, are highly dependent on critical raw materials, a majority of which are imported from non-EU countries.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/strengthening-european-supply-of-critical-raw-materials.aspx