Street Serenades

Friday, September 4 – Friday, September 25, 2020

It’s the biggest music extravaganza in Brisbane’s history with Brisbane Festival serenading 190 suburbs of our glorious city. Over three weeks of the Festival, pop-up concerts will be delivered direct to your neighbourhood.

Concerts in cul-de-sacs, symphonies for your suburb, and performances in your favourite park will arrive on bespoke stages on wheels, bringing music to the streets and reaching every suburb in Brisbane.

This epic music program will feature some of Brisbane’s best contemporary musicians, DJs, cabaret shows, circus and general Festival frivolity, intimate concerts with duos and trios across folk, jazz and world music and Brisbane’s finest classical musicians.

Time: 4-7pm

Parent event: Brisbane Festival

Event type: Featured, Festivals, Free, Music, Performing arts

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages.

Bookings: Find out more on the Brisbane Festival website, including information about the artists and travelling stages.

More info: www.brisbanefestival.com.au…



Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D146997362