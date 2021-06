(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 14 giugno 2021

Join the Street Elements Hip Hop Dance Battle. For ages 12- 16 only.

To join the Space + Place team, contact Marc on .

For more information call 4040 4935 or email

Proudly supported by:

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/youth-events-and-activities/street-elements-hip-hop-dance-battle