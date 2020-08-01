sabato, Agosto 1, 2020
STREAMING IAWG 2020: A WEBINAR SERIES ON SEXUAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH AND RIGHTS IN THE HUMANITARIAN-DEVELOPMENT NEXUS: LANDING PAGE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 01 agosto 2020 Source: Inter-Agency Working Group on Reproductive Health in Crises (IAWG). Published: 7/2020.
This web page provides information and links for a webinar series by the presenters of the digital meeting, Bridging the Divide: Operationalizing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in the Nexus, who share findings and lessons learned from working on sexual and reproductive health and rights at the intersections of the humanitarian, development, and peace sectors. These online webinars address five sub-themes: localization, rights and equity, financing, cross-sectoral collaboration, and sustainability.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23243

