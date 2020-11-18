STRATEGY FOR NORTHEAST ASIA POWER SYSTEM INTERCONNECTION

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, mer 18 novembre 2020

This strategy was developed by first analyzing Northeast Asia’s largely isolated power systems and markets and quantifying the scale of potential renewable power export from Mongolia. The power system spans Mongolia, the People’s Republic of China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Russian Federation. Scenarios to interconnect the largely isolated grids and gradual expansion of clean energy generation in the South Gobi were then analyzed, and findings demonstrated this to be an economically viable way to reduce the region’s greenhouse gas emissions.

