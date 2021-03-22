lunedì, Marzo 22, 2021
STRATEGIES ON THE DESIGN OF NANOPARTICLE: STARTING WITH LONG-CIRCULATING NANOPARTICLE, FROM SIMPLE TO CLINIC

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

Biomater. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0BM02221G, Review Article
Wei Qu, Ruyi Wang, Zhongtao Zhang, Bowen Liu, Jingwei Xue, Fulei Liu, Tongzhong Tang, Wenyan Liu, feng feng
Short half-life is one of the main causes of drug attrition in clinical development, which also leads to the failure of many leading compounds and hits becoming drug candidates. Nowadays,…
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/BM/D0BM02221G

