STRATEGIES ON THE DESIGN OF NANOPARTICLE: STARTING WITH LONG-CIRCULATING NANOPARTICLE, FROM SIMPLE TO CLINIC

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021
Biomater. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0BM02221G, Review Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0BM02221G, Review Article
Wei Qu, Ruyi Wang, Zhongtao Zhang, Bowen Liu, Jingwei Xue, Fulei Liu, Tongzhong Tang, Wenyan Liu, feng feng
Short half-life is one of the main causes of drug attrition in clinical development, which also leads to the failure of many leading compounds and hits becoming drug candidates. Nowadays,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Short half-life is one of the main causes of drug attrition in clinical development, which also leads to the failure of many leading compounds and hits becoming drug candidates. Nowadays,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/BM/D0BM02221G