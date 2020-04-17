sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
STRATEGIC DESIGN TO CREATE HER2-TARGETING PROTEINS WITH TARGET-BINDING PEPTIDES IMMOBILIZED ON A FIBRONECTIN TYPE III DOMAIN SCAFFOLD

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020

Tumor-binding peptides such as human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-binding peptides are attractive therapeutic and diagnostic options for cancer. However, the HER2-binding peptides (HBPs) developed thus far are susceptible to proteolysis and lose their affinity to HER2 in vivo. In this report, a method to create a HER2-binding fluctuation-regulated affinity protein (HBP-FLAP) consisting of a fibronectin type III domain (FN3) scaffold with a structurally immobilized HBP is presented. HBPs were selected by phage-library screening and grafted onto FN3 to create FN3-HBPs, and the HBP-FLAP with the highest affinity (HBP sequence: YCAHNM) was identified after affinity maturation of the grafted HBP. HBP-FLAP containing the YCAHNM peptide showed increased proteolysis-resistance, binding to HER2 with a dissociation constant (KD) of 58 nM in ELISA and 287 nM in biolayer interferometry and specifically detects HER2-expressing cancer cells. In addition, HBP-FLAP clearly delineated HER2-expressing tumors with a half-life of 6 h after intravenous injection into tumor-bearing mice. FN3-based FLAP is an excellent platform for developing target-binding small proteins for clinical applications.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/t6DwNa6fnvQ/D0RA00427H

