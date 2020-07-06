STRAINTRONIC EFFECT FOR SUPERCONDUCTIVITY ENHANCEMENT IN LI-INTERCALATED BILAYER MOS2

In this study, ab-initio calculations were performed to show that the superconductivity in Li-intercalated bilayer MoS 2 could be enhanced by applying either compressive or tensile strain. Moreover, the mechanism for superconductivity enhancement for the tensile strain case was found to be different than that of the compressive strain case. Enhanced electron phonon coupling (EPC) under tensile strain could be explained by an increase in the nesting function involved with the change in the Fermi surface topology in a wide range of Brillouin zones. The superconducting transition temperature T c of 0.46 K at zero strain increased up to 9.12 K under a 6.0% tensile strain. Meanwhile, the enhancement in compressive strain was attributed to the increase in intrinsic electron phonon matrix elements. Furthermore, the contribution from interband scattering was large, which suggested the importance of electron pockets on the Fermi surface. Finally, 80% of the total EPC (λ = 0.98) originated from these pockets and the estimated T c was 13.50 K.