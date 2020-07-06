lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1%

EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

DEMOGRAPHY AND EUROPE IN THE WORLD

Agenparl

STRAINTRONIC EFFECT FOR SUPERCONDUCTIVITY ENHANCEMENT IN LI-INTERCALATED BILAYER MOS2

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

In this study, ab-initio calculations were performed to show that the superconductivity in Li-intercalated bilayer MoS2 could be enhanced by applying either compressive or tensile strain. Moreover, the mechanism for superconductivity enhancement for the tensile strain case was found to be different than that of the compressive strain case. Enhanced electron phonon coupling (EPC) under tensile strain could be explained by an increase in the nesting function involved with the change in the Fermi surface topology in a wide range of Brillouin zones. The superconducting transition temperature Tc of 0.46 K at zero strain increased up to 9.12 K under a 6.0% tensile strain. Meanwhile, the enhancement in compressive strain was attributed to the increase in intrinsic electron phonon matrix elements. Furthermore, the contribution from interband scattering was large, which suggested the importance of electron pockets on the Fermi surface. Finally, 80% of the total EPC (λ = 0.98) originated from these pockets and the estimated Tc was 13.50 K.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00420K

Post collegati

GROWTH OF DISPERSED HYDROXYAPATITE CRYSTALS HIGHLY INTERTWINED WITH TEMPO-OXIDIZED CELLULOSE NANOFIBER

Redazione

THE FOREST OR THE TREES: A CRITICAL REVIEW ON THE ANALYSIS OF TOTAL ORGANIC HALOGEN (TOX) IN DRINKING WATERS AND ITS UTILITY AS A WATER QUALITY PARAMETER

Redazione

TAMING NO OXIDATION EFFICIENCY BY γ-MNO2 MORPHOLOGY REGULATION

Redazione

SONOCHEMICAL SYNTHESIS OF MICROSCALE ZN(II)-MOF WITH DUAL LEWIS BASIC SITES FOR FLUORESCENT TURN-ON DETECTION OF AL3+ AND METHANOL WITH LOW DETECTION LIMITS

Redazione

HIGH-VOLTAGE HONEYCOMB LAYERED OXIDE POSITIVE ELECTRODES FOR RECHARGEABLE SODIUM BATTERIES

Redazione

STRAINTRONIC EFFECT FOR SUPERCONDUCTIVITY ENHANCEMENT IN LI-INTERCALATED BILAYER MOS2

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More