STRAIN LOCALIZATION AND FAILURE OF DISORDERED PARTICLE RAFTS WITH TUNABLE DUCTILITY DURING TENSILE DEFORMATION

Quasi-static tensile experiments were performed for a model disordered solid consisting of a two-dimensional raft of polydisperse floating granular particles with capillary attractions. The ductility is tuned by controlling the capillary interaction range, which varies with the particle size. During the tensile tests, after an initial period of elastic deformation, strain localization occurs and leads to the formation of a shear band at which the pillar later fails. In this process, small particles with long-ranged interactions can endure large plastic deformations without forming significant voids, while large particles with short-range interactions fail dramatically by fracturing at small deformation. Particle-level structure was measured, and the strain-localized region was found to have higher structural anisotropy than the bulk. Local interactions between anisotropic sites and particle rearrangements were the main mechanisms driving strain localization and the subsequent failure, and significant differences of such interactions exist between ductile and brittle behaviors.