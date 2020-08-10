lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
Breaking News

INPS: PEZZOPANE (PD), IN DL AGOSTO OBBLIGO DI RESTITUZIONE PER PARLAMENTARI E…

RUSSIAN DECREE TARGETING RFE/RL AND VOICE OF AMERICA IN RUSSIA

RUSSIAN DECREE TARGETING RFE/RL AND VOICE OF AMERICA IN RUSSIA

ECUADOR’S NATIONAL DAY

ECUADOR’S NATIONAL DAY

RUSSIAN DECREE TARGETING RFE/RL AND VOICE OF AMERICA IN RUSSIA

ECUADOR’S NATIONAL DAY

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2631 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1086 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2631 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRASMISSIONE

Agenparl

STRAIN LOCALIZATION AND FAILURE OF DISORDERED PARTICLE RAFTS WITH TUNABLE DUCTILITY DURING TENSILE DEFORMATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 10 agosto 2020

Quasi-static tensile experiments were performed for a model disordered solid consisting of a two-dimensional raft of polydisperse floating granular particles with capillary attractions. The ductility is tuned by controlling the capillary interaction range, which varies with the particle size. During the tensile tests, after an initial period of elastic deformation, strain localization occurs and leads to the formation of a shear band at which the pillar later fails. In this process, small particles with long-ranged interactions can endure large plastic deformations without forming significant voids, while large particles with short-range interactions fail dramatically by fracturing at small deformation. Particle-level structure was measured, and the strain-localized region was found to have higher structural anisotropy than the bulk. Local interactions between anisotropic sites and particle rearrangements were the main mechanisms driving strain localization and the subsequent failure, and significant differences of such interactions exist between ductile and brittle behaviors.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/_c3twTWofY4/D0SM00839G

Post collegati

SERIES: JTU4200TSR, TOTAL SEPARATIONS: WHOLESALE TRADE

Redazione

SERIES: JTS9000OSL, OTHER SEPARATIONS: GOVERNMENT

Redazione

SERIES: JTS4000HIR, HIRES: TRADE, TRANSPORTATION, AND UTILITIES

Redazione

SEEDED LASER-INDUCED CAVITATION FOR STUDYING HIGH-STRAIN-RATE IRREVERSIBLE DEFORMATION OF SOFT MATERIALS

Redazione

STRAIN LOCALIZATION AND FAILURE OF DISORDERED PARTICLE RAFTS WITH TUNABLE DUCTILITY DURING TENSILE DEFORMATION

Redazione

SERIES: JTU9200JOL, JOB OPENINGS: STATE AND LOCAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More