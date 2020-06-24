STRAIN-ENHANCED POWER CONVERSION EFFICIENCY OF A BP/SNSE VAN DER WAALS HETEROSTRUCTURE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02163F, Paper

Wenzhen Dou, Anping Huang, Yuhang Ji, Xiaodong Yang, Yanbo Xin, Hongliang Shi, Mei Wang, Zhisong Xiao, Miao Zhou, Paul K. Chu

The BP/SnSe vdW heterostructure is a promising photovoltaic materials and the power conversion efficiency can reach to 17.24%.

