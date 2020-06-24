mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
STRAIN-ENHANCED POWER CONVERSION EFFICIENCY OF A BP/SNSE VAN DER WAALS HETEROSTRUCTURE

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02163F, Paper
Wenzhen Dou, Anping Huang, Yuhang Ji, Xiaodong Yang, Yanbo Xin, Hongliang Shi, Mei Wang, Zhisong Xiao, Miao Zhou, Paul K. Chu
The BP/SnSe vdW heterostructure is a promising photovoltaic materials and the power conversion efficiency can reach to 17.24%.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/tHr-HaFRJH8/D0CP02163F

