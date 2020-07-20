STRAIN-DRIVEN HALF-METALLICITY IN A FERRI-MAGNETIC MOTT-INSULATOR LU_2NIIRO_6: A FIRST-PRINCIPLES PERSPECTIVE

Half-metallic ferromagnetic/ferrimagnetic (FiM) materials are a matter of enormous interest due to their potential technological applications in solid-state electronic devices. In this way, strain plays an important role to tune or controlling the physical properties of the systems, therefore, the influence of both biaxial ([110]) and hydrostatic ([111]) strains on the electronic and magnetic properties of recently synthesized double perovskite oxide Lu 2 NiIrO 6 is investigated using density-functional theory calculations. The unstrained system exhibits a FiM Mott-insulating (i. e., having an energy gap of 0.20 eV) ground state due to a strong antiferromagnetic superexchange coupling between high-energy half-filled Ni +2 -e_2g↑ and low-energy partially filled Ir +4 t_2g3↑t_2g↓ orbitals. Interestingly, a half-metallic FiM state is predicted under the biaxial and hydrostatic compressive strains of −8% and −6%, respectively. The admixture of Ir 5d orbitals in the spin-majority channel are mainly responsible for conductivity with small contributions from Ni 3d orbitals. In contrast, all the tensile strained systems show almost the same electronic behavior (Mott-insulating FiM states) as found in the case of the unstrained system. The magnetic moments of the Ni(Ir) ion slightly decrease and increase as a function of compressive and tensile strains due to shorten and lengthen of Ni-O(Ir-O) bond lengths, respectively. Moreover, our calculations show that compressive strain enhances the structural distortions, which could help to increase the Curie temperature of the system.