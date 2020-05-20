mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
RISERVA SELEZIONATA FORZE ARMATE: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI IN 4A COMMISSIONE

COVID19. I SACRIFICI DEL CLERO FILIPPINO PER AIUTARE I PIù POVERI

1-2020 EO CALL FOR CONTRIBUTIONS FOR THE EUROPEAN UNION POLICE MISSION FOR…

CALENDARIO DEI LAVORI FINO AL 4 GIUGNO

GIORNATA DEI CAMICI BIANCHI: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE DELIBERANTE, ADOZIONE TESTO BASE…

MOZIONI DI SFIDUCIA MINISTRO BONAFEDE

ENVIRONMENT SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 19 MAY 2020

UPDATE: THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES TO LEAD THE GLOBAL RESPONSE TO COVID-19

SECRETARY OF STATE CO-CHAIRS JOINT MINISTERIAL COVID-19 CONFERENCE CALL

STRAIGHTFORWARD ACCESS TO DENSELY SUBSTITUTED CHIRAL SUCCINIMIDES THROUGH ENANTIOSELECTIVE ORGANOCATALYZED MICHAEL ADDITION OF α-ALKYL-CYCLIC KETONES TO MALEIMIDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 20 maggio 2020

Org. Chem. Front., 2020, 7,1224-1229
DOI: 10.1039/C9QO01463B, Research Article
Lai Wei, Li Chen, Franck Le Bideau, Pascal Retailleau, Françoise Dumas
A simple, cheap and unchanged organocatalytic system provides efficient access to densely substituted chiral succinimides bearing QCC–TCC vicinal stereocenters from unreactive α-alkyl cyclic ketones and maleimides.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/C9QO01463B

