STRAIGHTFORWARD ACCESS TO DENSELY SUBSTITUTED CHIRAL SUCCINIMIDES THROUGH ENANTIOSELECTIVE ORGANOCATALYZED MICHAEL ADDITION OF α-ALKYL-CYCLIC KETONES TO MALEIMIDES

Org. Chem. Front., 2020, 7,1224-1229
DOI: 10.1039/C9QO01463B, Research Article
Lai Wei, Li Chen, Franck Le Bideau, Pascal Retailleau, Françoise Dumas
A simple, cheap and unchanged organocatalytic system provides efficient access to densely substituted chiral succinimides bearing QCC–TCC vicinal stereocenters from unreactive α-alkyl cyclic ketones and maleimides.
