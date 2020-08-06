giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Breaking News

COVID-19-RELEVANT MEDICAL AND PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS (CMPP) PROJECT

ESTESA SULL’INTERA PENISOLA ARABICA LA GIURISDIZIONE DEI PATRIARCHI CATTOLICI ORIENTALI

AUDIZIONE MINISTRO AMENDOLA SU SEGUITI CONSIGLIO EUROPEO 17-21 LUGLIO

RIFIUTI: CALABRIA (FI), DA ZINGARETTI E RAGGI ATTEGGIAMENTO VERGOGNOSO

FASE 3, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO APRE CENTRI PER IMMIGRATI E CHIUDE LE…

PEZZOPANE (PD): SERVE INTERVENTO IMMEDIATO, MI APPELLO A GOVERNO E REGIONE PER…

DECRETO-LEGGE PARITà DI GENERE NELLE CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI DELLE REGIONI A STATUTO ORDINARIO:…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXI N. 10 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

IL PAPA SCEGLIE SEI DONNE COME ESPERTI LAICI DEL CONSIGLIO PER L’ECONOMIA

PIEMONTE, GRIBAUDO-ROSSOMANDO (PD): SUBITO DOPPIA PREFERENZA DI GENERE

Agenparl

STORAGE PERFORMANCE OF MG2+ SUBSTITUTED NAMNPO4 WITH AN OLIVINE STRUCTURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 06 agosto 2020

Sodium manganese phospho-olivine, NaMnPO4, is considered to be a higher-voltage alternative to the presently used iron-based electrode material, NaFePO4, for sodium ion batteries. Irrespective of this advantage, the electrochemical performance of NaMnPO4 is still far from what is desired. Herein we provide the first report on the storage performance of NaMnPO4 having a structure modified by Mg2+ substitution. The Mg-substituted phospho-olivines are prepared on the basis of ionic exchange reactions involving the participation of Mg-substituted KMnPO4·H2O dittmarites as structural template. Furthermore, the phosphate particles were covered with a thin layer (up to 5 nm) of activated carbon through ball-milling. The storage performance of phospho-olivines is analyzed in sodium and lithium half-ion cells, as well as in full-ion cells versus bio-mass derived activated carbon and spinel Li4Ti5O12 as anodes. The compatibility of phospho-olivines with electrolytes is assessed by utilization of several types of lithium and sodium carbonate-based solutions. In sodium half-cell, the Mg-substituted phosphate displays a multi-phase mechanism of Na+ intercalation in case when NaTFSI-based electrolyte is used. In lithium half-cell, the high specific capacity and rate capability is achieved for phospho-olivine cycled in LiPF6-based electrolyte. This is a consequence of the occurrence of dual Li+,Na+ intercalation, which encompass nano-sized domains. The utilization of the Mg-substituted phospho-olivine in the full ion cell is demonstrated.

Graphical abstract: Storage performance of Mg2+ substituted NaMnPO4 with an olivine structure

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/qWFVBKyZQe4/D0RA05698G

Post collegati

ORGANIC POLYMORPHS BASED ON AN AEE-ACTIVE TETRAPHENYLETHENE SALICYLALDEHYDE SCHIFF-BASE DERIVATIVE: THE EFFECT OF MOLECULAR CONFORMATION ON LUMINESCENCE PROPERTIES

Redazione

STORAGE PERFORMANCE OF MG2+ SUBSTITUTED NAMNPO4 WITH AN OLIVINE STRUCTURE

Redazione

AFMC VIRTUAL TOWN HALL ADDRESSES COVID-19, DIVERSITY, COMMAND FUTURE

Redazione

YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING PROFIT DROPS 17% IN SECOND QUARTER

Redazione

BANDO DI ISCRIZIONE SERVIZIO TRASPORTO SCOLASTICO RESIDENTI COMUNE DI ALLERONA FRAZ. PIANLUNGO (COMUNE CAPOFILA CASTEL VISCARDO)

Redazione

BANDO DI ISCRIZIONE SERVIZIO TRASPORTO SCOLASTICO RESIDENTI COMUNE DI ALLERONA CON ECCEZIONE LA FRAZ. DI ALLERONA SCALO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More