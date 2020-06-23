martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
Agenparl

STORAGE AND RELEASE OF TWO ELECTRONS FROM AN ELECTRON-RICH CARBON–CARBON BOND: BORON MEDIATED REVERSIBLE COUPLING OF DMAP AND 9-AZAJULOLIDINE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6794-6797
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01575J, Communication
Yunshu Cui, Libo Xiang, Junyi Wang, Chunlei Li, Wei Hao, Qing Ye
Two neutral super electron donors (SEDs) based on C–C single bond have been developed.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/j91p7yxRSeA/D0CC01575J

SOSPENSIONE SERVIZIO RACCOLTA INGOMBRANTI IU 29/6

Redazione

