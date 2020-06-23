STORAGE AND RELEASE OF TWO ELECTRONS FROM AN ELECTRON-RICH CARBON–CARBON BOND: BORON MEDIATED REVERSIBLE COUPLING OF DMAP AND 9-AZAJULOLIDINE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6794-6797
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01575J, Communication
Yunshu Cui, Libo Xiang, Junyi Wang, Chunlei Li, Wei Hao, Qing Ye
Two neutral super electron donors (SEDs) based on C–C single bond have been developed.
