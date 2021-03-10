STONER ENHANCEMENT FROM INTERSTITIAL ELECTRONS IN Y2C TOWARD A SPONTANEOUS FERROMAGNETIC ELECTRIDE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04269B, Paper
Chandani N. Nandadasa, Kimoon Lee, Joonho Bang, Jongho Park, Sung Wng Kim, Seong-Gon Kim
We reveal that the origin of the magnetism in Y2C electrides is attributed to the Stoner instability of interstitial electrons.
