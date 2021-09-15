(AGENPARL) – mer 15 settembre 2021 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h291f13a,297aebc,29893e8

Stockton Blvd Corridor Plan

The Stockton Blvd Corridor Plan will be presented to City Council on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 for final approval.

Full plan available at the link below.

Add Your Voice

The Plan will not receive a presentation at the City Council meeting, but will be a Consent Item. You can add your voice to the conversation in a couple of ways:

1. Email the Project Manager, Drew Hart who will compile all emails to give to the City Council before the meeting.

2. Provide an eComment after the meeting agenda is [posted on the City website](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h291f13a,297aebc,298a128).

A New Vision for Mobility

Major improvements include:

15 new crosswalks

1.4 miles of new bike facilities, and upgrade 2.7 more miles

A 1-mile long Bus-Bike lane for faster transit times

23 new bus shelters

3 miles of pedestrian scale lighting

We listened. We met you in the community and chatted online. You took our surveys by the thousands. We heard your concerns and wishes for the corridor.

Your top transportation concerns include:

High-speed traffic

Long distances between crosswalks

Narrow bike lanes

and more.

Your quotes are highlighted throughout the plan, reflecting your comments that shaped the vision for the corridor.

Continuing the momentum of this Transportation Plan, The City of Sacramento is partnering with community members and business owners to transform Stockton Blvd into a thriving corridor that expands opportunities for, and supports

the cultures of, existing residents and small businesses while accommodating growth. The plan will address strategies to address housing and anti-displacement; inclusive economic

development; placemaking, arts, & culture; and environment & public health.

