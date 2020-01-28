(AGENPARL) – West Sussex (Regno Unito), mar 28 gennaio 2020

Stockport Council has introduced a webchat service that uses artificial intelligence and human advisors.

Named Ami, it has been developed with voice communications and systems integration specialist Britannic Technologies.

A spokesperson for the council said the company “worked closely with us to integrate it into existing operations and infrastructure, automate interactions and help improve customer service”.

The bot responds to questions by directing users to relevant pages of Stockport’s website, including its Stockport Local community groups directory. The council said that Ami should respond to clear requests for information on services but may ask the user to reword a question.

Councillor Kate Butler, cabinet member for citizen focus and engagement, said: “The council is designing its services for a digital age through the eyes of its residents. Our residents are used to good online experiences elsewhere in their busy lives and it’s our responsibility to ensure that we are using the latest technology to meet these expectations.

“Going online is the easiest way to access many council services and now with the introduction of Ami it makes it even quicker to resolve any queries they may have.”

Image by Maurice Rosken, CC BY-SA 4.0, from Wikimedia Commons

Fonte/Source: https://www.ukauthority.com/articles/stockport-council-launches-ami-ai-chatbot/