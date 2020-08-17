STOCK REGULATOR CRITICISES YINGKOU PORT FOR FUND EMBEZZLEMENT

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 17 agosto 2020
The punishment was lightened because YPG had shut down the finance subsidiary and returned the misused funds, said the regulator
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133538/Stock%20regulator%20criticises%20Yingkou%20Port%20for%20fund%20embezzlement?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss