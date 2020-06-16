(AGENPARL) – mar 16 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Now See Hear! Blog from the Library of Congress.

Still Mostly Lost [ https://blogs.loc.gov/now-see-hear/2020/06/still-mostly-lost/?loclr=eanshb ] 06/16/2020 08:18 AM EDT

This blog post was written by Rachel Del Gaudio, a Moving Image Processing Technician at the Librarys Packard Campus. A typical day for me each year in early June is full of stress and frantic correspondence as the final details for the Librarys annual Mostly Lost Film Identification Workshop are organized. However, these are not [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]