STERICALLY HINDERED ORTHO-SUBSTITUTED PHOSPHATRIPTYCENES AS CONFIGURATIONALLY STABLE P-CHIROGENIC TRIARYLPHOSPHINES

mar 16 marzo 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00816A, Communication
Lei Hu, Damien Mahaut, Nikolay Tumanov, Johan Wouters, Laurent Collard, Raphaël Robiette, Guillaume Berionni
Ortho-substituted and unsymmetrical 9-phospha-triptycenes were synthesized via two synthetic approaches involving densely functionalized ortho-halogenated triarylmethane or phosphine precursors. Ortho-substituents imposed a considerable steric shielding due to the tricyclic cage-shaped structure…
