RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20691-20700
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA02877D, Paper
Sopanant Datta, Taweetham Limpanuparb
The prevalence of a chemical formula in which its Z configuration, gauche conformation or meta isomer is the most stable form is derived from over ten thousand chemical structures. The instance of steric prediction failure is surprisingly common.
