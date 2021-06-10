(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20691-20700
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA02877D, Paper
Sopanant Datta, Taweetham Limpanuparb
The prevalence of a chemical formula in which its Z configuration, gauche conformation or meta isomer is the most stable form is derived from over ten thousand chemical structures. The instance of steric prediction failure is surprisingly common.
