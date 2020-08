(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 05 agosto 2020 Source: Public Health Informatics Institute. Published: 6/30/2020.

The purpose of this 11-page white paper is to help state and local public health officials learn about the Apple and Google exposure notification framework (A|G ENF) and decide whether to build and deploy a statewide app for users to receive exposure alerts for enhanced COVID-19 contact tracing.

