STEM CELL TRANSPLANTATION: UNDESIRABLE REJECTION MECHANISM IDENTIFIED

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 20 novembre 2020 In the treatment of leukemia, stem cell transplantation subsequent to chemotherapy and radiation can often engender severe adverse inflammatory reactions – especially in the skin or in the gut, since these so-called barrier organs are more frequently affected. Up until now, the reason for this was unclear. A team of researchers has now identified an immune mechanism that is partially responsible for this.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201119103039.htm