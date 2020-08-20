(AGENPARL) – gio 20 agosto 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

View in browser (https://mailchi.mp/stanford/steering-light-dangerous-ideas-regenerating-cartilage?e=37d6b811e4)



Thursday, August 20, 2020

————————————————————

** Science & Technology (https://news.stanford.edu/section/science-technology/)

————————————————————

** Steering light (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/08/17/slow-light-beam-steering/)

————————————————————

Stanford researchers have fashioned ultrathin silicon nanoantennas that trap and redirect light for applications in quantum computing.



————————————————————

** Teaching & Students (https://news.stanford.edu/section/teaching-students/)

————————————————————

** Dangerous Ideas lectures (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/08/19/dangerous-ideas-lectures-now-available-stanford-community/)

————————————————————

Stanford faculty participated in Dangerous Ideas, a course designed to showcase the relevance of the humanities and arts to contemporary challenges.



————————————————————

** Health & Medicine (http://med.stanford.edu/news.html)

————————————————————

** Regenerating cartilage (http://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2020/08/Researchers-find-method-to-regrow-cartilage-in-the-joints.html)

————————————————————

Researchers at the School of Medicine have discovered a way to regenerate, in mice and human tissue, the cushion of cartilage found in joints.

http://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2020/08/Researchers-find-method-to-regrow-cartilage-in-the-joints.html

————————————————————

** Other Stanford news (http://news.stanford.edu)

————————————————————

* Investigating COVID-19’s impact on LGBTQ+ health (https://scopeblog.stanford.edu/2020/08/18/investigating-covid-19s-impact-on-lgbtq-health/) (Scope)

————————————————————

** The Dish

————————————————————

The American Chemical Society’s weekly magazine has named LINGYIN LI (https://news.stanford.edu/thedish/), assistant professor of biochemistry, to its 2020 “Talented 12” list.

————————————————————

https://biox.stanford.edu/2020stanfordbioxusrpbrochure https://shc.stanford.edu/events/inside-center-geraldo-cadava

————————————————————

** Announcements

————————————————————

* Wildfire information (http://emergency.stanford.edu/) : For updated information about wildfires, air quality and rolling blackouts, visit the Stanford Emergency Information website (http://emergency.stanford.edu/) .

* Cardinal at Work Insider (https://stanford.io/2Pnevhz) : The August issue of Cardinal at Work Insider, the University Human Resources newsletter, features an update on interim work policies and arrangements. Read more (https://stanford.io/2Pnevhz) .