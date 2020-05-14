giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 273 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #46

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

INIZIATIVE SOSTEGNO INDUSTRIA, COMMERCIO E TURISMO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AFFARE SULLA PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIANA AI PROGETTI DI DIFESA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 197 DEFINITIVO –…

FASE2, BCE: TEMPI E PORTATA DELLA RIPRESA RIMANGONO INCERTI

LAVORO, CATALFO: INCONTRERO’ PARTI SOCIALI SU SMARTWORKING

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 197 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CCXXXV N. 4 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

STEEP DECLINE IN ORGAN TRANSPLANTS AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 14 maggio 2020 France and the United States have experienced a tremendous reduction in the number of organ donations and solid organ (kidney, liver, heart, and lung) transplant procedures since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. By early April, transplant centers in both countries were conducting far fewer deceased donor transplants compared to just one month earlier, with the number of procedures dropping by 91 percent in France and 50 percent in the United States.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200511193720.htm

Post collegati

MINISTERS AND GOVERNMENT NETWORK FOR COOPERATION ON LGBTI ISSUES HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE OF EQUALITY AND NON-DISCRIMINATION ON IDAHOT DAY

Redazione

FLEXIBLE TRIBOELECTRIC NANOGENERATOR BASED ON A SUPER-STRETCHABLE AND SELF-HEALABLE HYDROGEL AS THE ELECTRODE

Redazione

HARMONISED INDEX OF CONSUMER PRICES (HICP)

Redazione

STEEP DECLINE IN ORGAN TRANSPLANTS AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Redazione

SOUTIEN EXCEPTIONNEL à LA FILIèRE VITICOLE

Redazione

FENS 2020 VIRTUAL FORUM OF NEUROSCIENCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More