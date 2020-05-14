STEEP DECLINE IN ORGAN TRANSPLANTS AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 14 maggio 2020 France and the United States have experienced a tremendous reduction in the number of organ donations and solid organ (kidney, liver, heart, and lung) transplant procedures since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. By early April, transplant centers in both countries were conducting far fewer deceased donor transplants compared to just one month earlier, with the number of procedures dropping by 91 percent in France and 50 percent in the United States.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200511193720.htm