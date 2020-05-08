venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
STRONG SUPPORT FOR WESTERN BALKANS BY THE EU

RIPARTIRE DALLA SOLIDARIETà: L’ALTRA STORIA DI NEMBRO

SUPPLICA ALLA MADONNA DI POMPEI. MONSIGNOR CAPUTO: PREGARE COL CUORE DI FIGLI

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #39

IL PAPA PREGA PER GLI ARTISTI: SENZA IL BELLO NON SI PUò…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AFFARE SUI PROFILI SANITARI DELLA COSIDDETTA FASE DUE:…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO DELL’AMBIENTE E DELLA TUTELA DEL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO PER I BENI E LE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO LEGISLATIVO RECANTE ATTUAZIONE DEGLI ARTICOLI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO LEGISLATIVO RECANTE ATTUAZIONE DELLA DIRETTIVA…

STAY SAFE THIS BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 08 maggio 2020

Thursday 7 May 2020

West Yorkshire Police is urging the public to continue to observe social distancing rules, ahead of the second Bank Holiday weekend under Government restrictions.

This weekend marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day, which many people will be keen to celebrate.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Kingsman said:  “I know communities will want to celebrate this significant anniversary and with the anticipated good weather, the temptation to go outdoors will increase.

“I want people to celebrate safely and follow the national advice is to do so in their own homes, on their doorsteps, or if possible and safe to do so, in their own gardens. At present, there has been no relaxation of the rules, so people shouldn’t be thinking about large gatherings such as street parties.

“Being out on the street for such a purpose  – or gathering in a neighbour or friend’s garden – would constitute a breach in relation to both ‘movement’ – leaving your house without reasonable excuse, and ‘gatherings’ – gathering in a public place of more than two people.

 “So far, most of the public in West Yorkshire have been really compliant with the rules. I thank them for that and hope it will continue in this critical time.”

West Yorkshire Police’s consistent approach has been to follow the four E’s principle, to Engage, Explain, Encourage and as a last resort to Enforce.

ACC Kingsman added: “This remains our position. We have really positive engagement with communities through our neighbourhood teams, who will continue to be there for people throughout this health crisis and beyond.

“I realise this is a really difficult time for everyone but our priority is to keep people safe, now and afterwards, when things return to some level of normality.

“Our focus is on working with communities and our experience has been that when we have had to explain social distancing requirement in more detail, people have generally understood and heeded the message.”

More information can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/her-majesty-the-queen-to-send-a-message-to-the-nation-to-mark-75th-anniversary-of-ve-day  

and at:

https://ve-vjday75.gov.uk/

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/stay-safe-bank-holiday-weekend

