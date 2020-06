(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, sab 27 giugno 2020

The government is committed to ensuring that members of the Armed Forces community face no disadvantage in the provision of public services.

This statutory guidance is intended to assist local authorities when considering applications for social housing from members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

