mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Home » STATUTORY GUIDANCE: GENERIC GUIDANCE FOR DWP PROVIDERS

STATUTORY GUIDANCE: GENERIC GUIDANCE FOR DWP PROVIDERS

(AGENPARL) – GREAT BRITAIN, mer 29 luglio 2020

Published 1 December 2007

Last updated 29 July 2020
  1. 29 July 2020

    Revised chapter 11b (dated July 2020) and Chapter 12 annex 1: Good news story template (dated June 2020). Revised to include the temporary arrangements put in place to allow providers to continue to deliver provision during the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of Chapter 11b and annex 1 still apply and are to be used in conjunction with the COVID-19 period easements cited in the COVID-19 instructions in the guidance.

  2. 10 March 2020

    Published revised chapters 2 (now version 3.9) and 8 (now version 4.1).

  3. 18 November 2019

    Revised chapters 8 (version 4) and 11b (version 2). Also published a revised good news story template and consent form (Chapter 12: annex 1).

  4. 13 August 2019

    Published revised chapters 1 (version 2.2), 2 (version 3.8), 3 (version 2.2), 4 (version 2.2), 5 (version 6), 6 (version 7), 7 (version 2.1), 8 (version 3), 9 (version 2.4), 10 (version 2.1), 11a (version 4.2), 11b (version 1), 13 (version 3.1). Also published revised Merlin standard complaint report form.

  5. 5 April 2019

    Published revised version of chapter 2 (version 3.7, dated 29.3.19).

  6. 1 November 2018

    Published a revised version of the good news story template and consent form (chapter 12, annex 1).

  7. 17 August 2018

    Published a revised version of chapter 11b – now dated May 2018. Changes include a revised annex 1: Good News Stories template.

  8. 8 August 2018

    Revised chapter 8 (V2.8, dated 01/08/2018). The main changes are: 1) data protection section updated to include references to GDPR where appropriate, 2) a new right of access request section, and 3)
    changes to the security plan section.

  9. 4 August 2017

    Published a revised version of chapter 2 (version 3.6, dated 1.8.17) – with updated information in paragraph 36 about fast track incidents.

  10. 19 May 2017

    Published a revised version of chapter 6 (version 4 – May 2017), this includes a new version of the provider systems questionnaire.

  11. 28 March 2017

    Published a revised version of chapter 8 (version 2.7 – 15/03/2017).

  12. 2 September 2016

    Removed forms PARF1 and PARF2 – DWP no longer requires providers to complete these forms. Further information can be found in chapter 2 of the provider guidance.

  13. 12 August 2016

    Published a revised version of chapter 2 (version 5, dated 11.8.16) – with updated information about programme accident report forms 1 (PARF1) and 2 (PARF2).

  14. 6 June 2016

    Published a revised version of chapter 8 (version 2.6), dated 6 June 2016.

  15. 29 February 2016

    Published a revised version of chapter 9 – version 2.3 (dated 29.2.16).

  16. 30 December 2015

    Published new chapter 11b: European Social Fund requirements 2014 to 2020 (England only) and revised version of Chapter 12: ESF declaration form.

  17. 4 November 2015

    Published revised chapter 10 — Sustainable development (v3).

  18. 8 October 2015

    Published chapter 11 of Provider Generic Guidance, ESF 2007 – 2013 requirements (England Only).

  19. 20 July 2015

    Published revised chapters 1 (version 4), 2 (version 4), 5 (version 3.3), 6 (version 3) and 13 (version 3).

  20. 5 May 2015

    Removed Chapter 11 – guidance is out of date and undergoing revision. A revised version will be published soon.

  21. 13 March 2015

    Published revised chapters 2 (version 4) and 6 (version 3).

  22. 4 March 2015

    Published a revised clerical incident report form.

  23. 12 February 2015

    Published revised chapter 5 – version 3.3 (2 February 2015).

  24. 26 August 2014

    Revised chapter 5 includes new correspondence address for Provider Payment Validation Team.

  25. 18 July 2014

    Published revised versions of chapters 2 and 5.

  26. 23 April 2014

    Published a revised version of chapter 2 – Delivering DWP Provision.

  27. 11 April 2014

    Published a revised version of chapter 5 – Evidencing/Validating Payments

  28. 26 February 2014

    Removed the ‘Good news participant permission form’ – use the ‘Good news story template and consent form – annex 1’ instead.

  29. 7 February 2014

    Published revised version of Chapter 2 ‘Delivering DWP Provision’, Framework generic guidance: provider guidance.

  30. 22 January 2014

    Updated versions of chapters two and five of the DWP framework generic provider guidance now live.

  31. 10 January 2014

    Revised chapter 13 published.

  32. 8 January 2014

    Revised version of chapter 5 published.

  33. 17 December 2013

    Revised chapters 5 and 11 published.

  34. 4 December 2013

    Chapter 2 – Delivering DWP Provision has been updated.

  35. 1 December 2007

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/framework-generic-guidance-provider-guidance

