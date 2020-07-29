mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
STATUTORY GUIDANCE: ESF 2014 TO 2020 PROVIDER GUIDANCE

(AGENPARL) – GREAT BRITAIN, mer 29 luglio 2020

Published 11 August 2016

Last updated 29 July 2020
  1. 29 July 2020

    Updated ‘provider guidance’ chapters 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 and Annex 10 ‘Provider management information with amendments for use during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

  2. 1 November 2019

    Updated Chapter 6 ‘Payments’ with changes to paragraph 6.22 on job outcomes for people with more than one job and more than one employer and paragraph 6.56 on fraud prevention. Updated Annex 10 on pages 14 and 23 to remove the labour market status ‘C004 Inactive, not in education or training’.

  3. 11 October 2019

    Revised annex 1, added information about 2 Local Enterprise Partnerships: Enterprise M3 Local Enterprise Partnership and The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

  4. 25 July 2019

    Updated the following, chapter 3: Participant Identification, Eligibility and Referral, chapter 5: Completing ESF Provision, ESF Participant results and Change of Circumstances, chapter 6: Payments, annex 1a: Contract Package Area Specific Information for London Employment Support for Troubled Families, and annex 10: European Social Fund (ESF) Provider Management Information (MI) Set Up and User Instructions.

  5. 6 November 2018

    Revised chapter 6, still dated October 2018. Changes have been made to clarify the Universal Credit self-employment outcome definition. More information can be found in ESF 2014 to 2020 live running memo 21.

  6. 30 October 2018

    Revised chapters 3, 5 and 6 and annexes 2, 6 and 8 – all are now dated October 2018. Information about the revisions can be found in ESF 2014 to 2020 live running memo 14.

  7. 31 August 2018

    Revised versions of ‘Initial data gather clerical form’ (version 06/18) and ‘End data gather clerical form’ (version 01/17).

  8. 29 June 2018

    Revised ESF provider guidance chapter 3, eligibility section 3.8 – changed ‘more than one barrier’ to ‘at least one barrier’.

  9. 19 March 2018

    Revised chapters 3, 5 and 6, and annexes 1, 1a, 2 and 10 (all are now dated March 2018). A list of the changes made to the guidance can be found in live running memo 14.

  10. 7 December 2017

    Revised chapters 1, 3, 4, 6 and 7, glossary of terms, and annexes 1, 8, 9 and 10 (all are now dated November 2017). The changes include eligibility information for North East and Leeds (Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield) Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs).

  11. 1 September 2017

    Revised chapters 1, 3 and 5 – now dated September 2017. The changes include clarification of the referral process for Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) cases.

  12. 27 July 2017

    Added memo LR10 – information about recent changes made to the provider guidance.

  13. 27 July 2017

    Revised chapters 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 and annexes 1, 1a, 2, 8, 9, 10, 10 form 1 and 10 form 2 (all now dated July 2017). Also published 2 new forms, annex 11: PRAP11 and annex 11: PRAP11J – both are also dated July 2017.

  14. 11 May 2017

    Published revised versions of chapters 3, 5 and 6 and Annex 1. Minor changes including changes to paragraph numbers.

  15. 12 April 2017

    Revised chapters 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 and annexes 1, 8, 9 and 10 (all now dated April 2017) – there have been amendments to the referral to start touch points and further expansion of the outcome evidence requirements. The guidance had also been updated to provide clearer information about generic eligibility on the 26 week unemployed/inactive criteria.

  16. 22 December 2016

    Published revised versions of chapter 1, annex 1, and annex 10 (all dated December 2016) and forms 1 and 2 (both dated 11/16). Also published new annex 1a (dated December 2016). A list of the changes made to the guidance can be found in live running memo LR 05.

  17. 7 November 2016

    Published revised chapters 3, 5 and 6, annexes 1, 7 and 8 and a new annex 10. All versions are dated November 2016. A list of the changes made to the guidance can be found in live running memo LR 04.

  18. 11 August 2016

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/esf-2014-to-2020-provider-guidance

