Retail Payments

7 December 2021

The Reserve Bank of Australia has issued Retail Payments statistics for October 2021.

[See the latest Retail Payments statistics](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61aeab4c3fb62940Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia

