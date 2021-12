(AGENPARL) – mer 01 dicembre 2021 Index of Commodity Prices

1 December 2021

The Reserve Bank of Australia has issued the Index of Commodity Prices for November 2021.

[See the latest Index of Commodity Prices](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a708972defb288Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia

