Financial Aggregates

30 November 2021

The Reserve Bank of Australia has issued Financial Aggregates statistics for October 2021.

[See the latest Financial Aggregates statistics](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a570cdc67e7868Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

You can find [previous Financial Aggregates releases](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a570cdcb355669Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) on our website. See the [schedule of all releases](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a570cdce012566Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) for statistical releases expected during the next few months.

