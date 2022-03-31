(AGENPARL) – gio 31 marzo 2022 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz6244f6551e078163Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Financial Aggregates

31 March 2022

The Reserve Bank of Australia has issued Financial Aggregates statistics for February 2022.

You can find [previous Financial Aggregates releases](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz6244f65537c5c150Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) on our website. See the [schedule of all releases](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz6244f6553c9b7938Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) for statistical releases expected during the next few months.

