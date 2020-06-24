STATISTICAL FIELD THEORY OF ION–MOLECULAR SOLUTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02432E, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02432E, Paper
Yury A. Budkov
Schematic representation of the multipolar molecule surrounded by salt ions in a dielectric solvent medium.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Schematic representation of the multipolar molecule surrounded by salt ions in a dielectric solvent medium.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/bV9SRNoIc7A/D0CP02432E