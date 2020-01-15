15 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

INDIA: VESCOVI SIRO-MALABARESI PREOCCUPATI PER LA NUOVA LEGGE SULLA CITTADINANZA

REGIONALI, EMILIANO: SOSTEGNO DI IV? STIAMO LAVORANDO

IL PAPA: ANCHE SE PERSEGUITATA E FRAINTESA, LA CHIESA NON SI STANCA…

INDICATORI DEI PERMESSI DI COSTRUIRE. II TRIMESTRE 2019

FUTURO DELLE RELAZIONI TRA L’ITALIA E LA FEDERAZIONE RUSSA: AFFARE ASSEGNATO IN…

DISPOSIZIONI IN MATERIA DI TARTUFI: FISSATO TERMINE EMENDAMENTI IN 9A COMMISSIONE

VáCLAV HAVEL HUMAN RIGHTS PRIZE 2020: CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS S.ALEINIK MEETS THE LEADERSHIP OF THE SOVEREIGN ORDER OF…

ISRAELE: ENTRO L’ANNO L’IRAN POTRà PRODURRE UNA BOMBA NUCLEARE

PRESCRIZIONE, ANNIBALI (IV): PD A RIMORCHIO DEL M5S

Home » STATISTICAL DATA SET: UK HOUSE PRICE INDEX: DATA DOWNLOADS NOVEMBER 2019
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network

STATISTICAL DATA SET: UK HOUSE PRICE INDEX: DATA DOWNLOADS NOVEMBER 2019

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – England and Wales, mer 15 gennaio 2020

The UK House Price Index is a National Statistic.

Data error

Average price by property type data for Northern Ireland was published with errors between July 2018 and September 2019. The data was corrected on 18 December 2019.

Create your report

Download the data

Datasets are available as CSV files. Find out about republishing and making use of the data.

Full file

This file includes a derived back series for the new UK HPI. Under the UK HPI, data is available from 1995 for England and Wales, 2004 for Scotland and 2005 for Northern Ireland. A longer back series has been derived by using the historic path of the Office for National Statistics HPI to construct a series back to 1968.

Download the full UK HPI background file:

Individual attributes files

If you are interested in a specific attribute, we have separated them into these CSV files:

For more information about the data in these files, see About the UK HPI – Data tables.

Revisions tables

The following files detail any revisions to data published in the previous 12 months:

For more information about the UK HPI revisions policy, see About the UK HPI – Revisions to the UK HPI data.

Published 15 January 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/uk-house-price-index-data-downloads-november-2019

Related posts

EPRINT REPORT: ONLINE PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF DEEP LEARNING NETWORKS FOR SIDE-CHANNEL ANALYSIS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: A COMPACT AND SCALABLE HARDWARE/SOFTWARE CO-DESIGN OF SIKE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: CONSISTENCY IN PROOF-OF-STAKE BLOCKCHAINS WITH CONCURRENT HONEST SLOT LEADERS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: BITSTREAM MODIFICATION ATTACK ON SNOW 3G

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ANALYSIS ON AIGIS-ENC: ASYMMETRICAL AND SYMMETRICAL

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: PROOF-OF-STAKE BLOCKCHAIN PROTOCOLS WITH NEAR-OPTIMAL THROUGHPUT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More