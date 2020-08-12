STATISTICAL DATA SET: SEA PASSENGER STATISTICS: DATA TABLES (SPAS)

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 12 agosto 2020
Published 8 August 2018
Last updated 12 August 2020
+ show all updates
-
12 August 2020
Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for June 2020.
-
8 July 2020
Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for May 2020.
-
10 June 2020
Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for April 2020.
-
13 May 2020
Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for March 2020.
-
8 April 2020
Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for February 2020.
-
11 March 2020
Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for January 2020.
-
26 February 2020
Data tables updated for ‘Sea passenger statistics 2019: Short sea routes’.
-
12 February 2020
Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for December 2019.
-
8 January 2020
Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for November 2019.
-
11 December 2019
Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for October 2019.
-
13 November 2019
Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for September 2019.
-
6 November 2019
Data tables on UK port and by type of route, updated for the 2018 final report.
-
9 October 2019
Table “by direction – monthly” updated for August 2019.
-
11 September 2019
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for July 2019.
-
14 August 2019
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for June 2019.
-
10 July 2019
UK international sea passengers monthly (by direction) data table, updated for May 2019.
-
12 June 2019
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for April 2019.
-
8 May 2019
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for March 2019.
-
10 April 2019
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for February 2019.
-
13 March 2019
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for January 2019.
-
20 February 2019
Data tables by UK port, ferry route, UK and overseas country and type of route updated for the 2018 provisional report.
-
13 February 2019
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for December 2018.
-
9 January 2019
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for November 2018.
-
12 December 2018
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for October 2018.
-
14 November 2018
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for September 2018.
-
7 November 2018
Data tables updated for the 2017 sea passengers statistics release.
-
10 October 2018
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for August 2018.
-
12 September 2018
UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for July 2018.
-
8 August 2018
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/sea-passenger-statistics-spas