mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA: Né INDIVIDUALISTI Né INDIFFERENTI MA FRATELLI PER GUARIRE IL MONDO

PRESS RELEASE: LORD-LIEUTENANT FOR DUNBARTONSHIRE: 12 AUGUST 2020

USA, BIDEN SCEGLIENDO HARRIS COME VICE HA DECISO DI ESSERE UN PRESIDENTE…

DENMARK : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-FINANCIAL STABILITY AND STRESS TESTING OF…

DENMARK : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-FINANCIAL SECTOR INTERCONNECTEDNESS AND CONTAGION RISK…

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SYSTEM STABILITY ASSESSMENT-PRESS RELEASE; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE…

DENMARK : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-NEXT STEPS FOR CROSS-BORDER AML/CFT SUPERVISION

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-FINANCIAL SAFETY NETS

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-BANKING REGULATION AND SUPERVISION

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-SYSTEMIC RISK OVERSIGHT AND MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICY…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » STATISTICAL DATA SET: SEA PASSENGER STATISTICS: DATA TABLES (SPAS)

STATISTICAL DATA SET: SEA PASSENGER STATISTICS: DATA TABLES (SPAS)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 12 agosto 2020

Published 8 August 2018

Last updated 12 August 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 12 August 2020

    Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for June 2020.

  2. 8 July 2020

    Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for May 2020.

  3. 10 June 2020

    Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for April 2020.

  4. 13 May 2020

    Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for March 2020.

  5. 8 April 2020

    Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for February 2020.

  6. 11 March 2020

    Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for January 2020.

  7. 26 February 2020

    Data tables updated for ‘Sea passenger statistics 2019: Short sea routes’.

  8. 12 February 2020

    Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for December 2019.

  9. 8 January 2020

    Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for November 2019.

  10. 11 December 2019

    Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for October 2019.

  11. 13 November 2019

    Data table “by direction – monthly” updated for September 2019.

  12. 6 November 2019

    Data tables on UK port and by type of route, updated for the 2018 final report.

  13. 9 October 2019

    Table “by direction – monthly” updated for August 2019.

  14. 11 September 2019

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for July 2019.

  15. 14 August 2019

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for June 2019.

  16. 10 July 2019

    UK international sea passengers monthly (by direction) data table, updated for May 2019.

  17. 12 June 2019

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for April 2019.

  18. 8 May 2019

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for March 2019.

  19. 10 April 2019

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for February 2019.

  20. 13 March 2019

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for January 2019.

  21. 20 February 2019

    Data tables by UK port, ferry route, UK and overseas country and type of route updated for the 2018 provisional report.

  22. 13 February 2019

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for December 2018.

  23. 9 January 2019

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for November 2018.

  24. 12 December 2018

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for October 2018.

  25. 14 November 2018

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for September 2018.

  26. 7 November 2018

    Data tables updated for the 2017 sea passengers statistics release.

  27. 10 October 2018

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for August 2018.

  28. 12 September 2018

    UK international sea passengers monthly data table updated for July 2018.

  29. 8 August 2018

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/sea-passenger-statistics-spas

Post collegati

GROWTH BEHAVIOR AND INFLUENCE FACTORS OF THREE-DIMENSIONAL HIERARCHICAL FLOWER-LIKE FEF3·0.33H2O

Redazione

OFFICIAL STATISTICS: HISTORICAL STATISTICS NOTICES ON THE INCIDENCE OF TUBERCULOSIS (TB) IN CATTLE IN GREAT BRITAIN, 2020 – MONTHLY

Redazione

OFFICIAL STATISTICS: LATEST OFFICIAL STATISTICS ON TUBERCULOSIS (TB) IN CATTLE IN GREAT BRITAIN – MONTHLY

Redazione

STATISTICAL DATA SET: TUBERCULOSIS (TB) IN CATTLE IN GREAT BRITAIN

Redazione

IMPACTO DEL COVID-19 EN LA MALA NUTRICIóN INFANTIL

Redazione

GUIDANCE: ALBANIA: CREDIT / DEBIT CARD PAYMENT AUTHORISATION SLIP

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More