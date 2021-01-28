giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
STATISTICAL DATA SET: LIVE TABLES ON HOMELESSNESS

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 28 gennaio 2021

  • 28 January 2021

    Updated statutory homelessness live tables.

  • 29 October 2020

    Updated statutory homelessness live tables.

  • 1 October 2020

    Added Detailed local authority level tables: financial year 2019-20, Detailed local authority level tables: financial year 2018-19 and Flows tables: 2018-19.

  • 20 August 2020

    Updated statutory homelessness live tables.

  • 21 May 2020

    Updated statutory homelessness live tables.

  • 19 March 2020

    Updated statutory homelessness live tables.

  • 18 December 2019

    Added statutory homelessness live tables.

  • 12 September 2019

    Updated statutory homelessness live tables.

  • 24 May 2019

    Updated statutory homelessness live tables.

  • 13 December 2018

    Added new statutory homelessness live tables.

  • 29 June 2018

    Updated tables 784, 784a, 792, 792a, Prevention and relief live tables, Acceptances and decisions live tables, Temporary accommodation live tables, and detailed local authority level responses.

  • 22 March 2018

    Updated tables 784, 784a, 792, 792a, Prevention and relief live tables, Acceptances and decisions live tables, Temporary accommodation live tables, and detailed local authority level responses.

  • 14 December 2017

    Updated Table 784, Table 784a, Table 792, and Table 792a, Acceptances and Decisions, Temporary Accommodation and Prevention and Relief tables. Added detailed local authority level homelessness figures: July to September 2017.

  • 28 September 2017

    Updated Statutory homelessness and prevention and relief live tables, and also tables 784, 784a, 792, 792a; added detailed local authority tables 2017 Q2.

  • 22 June 2017

    Updated Statutory homelessness and prevention and relief live tables Q1, tables 784, 784a, 792, 792a, and detailed LA tables from March 2016 to March 2017.

  • 23 March 2017

    Updated statutory homelessness and prevention and relief live tables and tables 784a and 792a.

  • 15 December 2016

    Updated tables 784, 784a, 792, 792a and added live tables Q3.

  • 28 September 2016

    Updated statutory homelessness and prevention and relief live tables and tables 784 and 792. Added detailed local authority level homelessness figures: April to June 2016.

  • 30 June 2016

    Updated statutory homelessness and prevention and relief live tables and tables 784, 784a and 792. Added detailed local authority level homelessness figures: Jan to Mar 2016.

  • 23 March 2016

    Updated statutory homelessness live tables and tables 784 and 784a. Added detailed local authority level homelessness figures: Oct to Dec 2015 and updated figures for July to Sept 2015 and April to June 2015.

  • 17 December 2015

    Updated statutory homelessness live tables and tables 784 and 784a. Added detailed local authority level homelessness figures: July to Sept 2015 and updated figures for April to June 2015 and January to March 2015.

  • 24 September 2015

    Added Statutory homelessness live tables, April to June 2015. Added Detailed local authority level homelessness figures: April to June 2015. Updated Detailed local authority level homelessness figures: October to December 2014, and January to March 2015. Updated tables 784 & 784a.

  • 9 July 2015

    Added updated live tables and detailed figures for homelessness prevention and relief.

  • 24 June 2015

    Updated tables 770, 770a, 771, 773, 774, 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 784, 784a, 785, 786, 793 and detailed local authority level homelessness figures.

  • 26 March 2015

    Updated tables 770, 770a, 771, 773, 774, 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 784a, 785, 786, 793 and detailed local authority level homelessness figures.

  • 15 January 2015

    Added footnote in table 775.

  • 11 December 2014

    Updated tables 770, 770a, 771, 773, 774, 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 784, 784a, 785, 786 and 793.

  • 3 October 2014

    Added detailed local authority level homelessness figures: April to June 2014. Also revised tables for January to March 2014 and July to September 2013 added.

  • 25 September 2014

    Updated tables 770, 770a, 771, 773, 774, 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782 784a, 785, 786 and 793.

  • 14 August 2014

    Added ‘Detailed local authority level responses: prevention and relief’ tables.

  • 31 July 2014

    Updated tables 770, 771, 773, 774, 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 784, 784a, 785, 786, 793. Also updated detailed local authority level homelessness figures: January to March 2014, and October to December 2013.

  • 24 July 2014

    Updated tables 787, 788, 789 and 792.

  • 2 July 2014

    Added detailed local authority level responses

  • 26 June 2014

    Tables 770 and 775 have been replaced.

  • 19 June 2014

    The following tables have been updated: 770, 771, 773, 774, 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 784, 784a, 785, 786, 793

  • 7 March 2014

    Added detailed local authority level homelessness figures: October to December 2013.

  • 6 March 2014

    Updated live tables 770, 771, 773, 774, 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 784a, 785, 786 and 793.

  • 10 December 2013

    Added: detailed local authority level homelessness figures, July to September 2013

  • 5 December 2013

    Tables 770, 771, 773, 774, 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 784a, 785, 786, 793 have been updated.

  • 13 September 2013

    Added table of ‘detailed local authority level homelessness figures’.

  • 5 September 2013

    Updated tables 770, 771, 773, 774, 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 784a, 785, 786 and 793.

  • 15 August 2013

    Updated tables 787, 788, 789 and 792.

  • 6 June 2013

    Updated live tables 770, 771, 773, 774, 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 784, 784a, 785, 786 and 793.

  • 22 March 2013

    Updated live tables 770, 771, 773, 774 , 775, 777, 778, 779, 780, 781, 782, 784a, 785 and 786. Added new live table 793.

  • 5 February 2013

    Updated live table 784a.

  • 6 December 2012

    Updated live tables 770 to 786.

  • 10 November 2012

    First published.

    • Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/live-tables-on-homelessness

