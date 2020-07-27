STATISTICAL DATA SET: IMMIGRATION STATISTICS DATA TABLES, YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020 SECOND EDITION

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 27 luglio 2020
Published 21 May 2020
Last updated 27 July 2020
27 July 2020
‘Asylum and resettlement summary tables, year ending March 2020’ has been updated to second edition. Figures on grant rate in table Asy_02b have been corrected for 2018 and 2019. The initial figures showed the refusal rate, but have since been changed to reflect the grant rate.
21 May 2020
First published.
