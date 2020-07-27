lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 27, 2020

DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO MEETS THE SECRETARY GENERAL…

PD: BORGHI, RECOERY PIETRA TOMBALE DEL POPULISMO SOLO IL RIFORMISMO PD PUO’…

COMUNICATO: MORTE REGENI, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO GUERINI – MARTEDì ALLE 15 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: RELAZIONE SU NUOVE TECNOLOGIE NELLE TELECOMUNICAZIONI, MARTEDì ALLE 12 DIRETTA WEBTV…

SUOR RUTH, LA MADRE TERESA DEI DIMENTICATI DEL PAKISTAN

COMUNICATO: MERCATI FINANZIARI, AUDIZIONE ASSOIMMOBILIARE – MARTEDì ALLE 14.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE IZZO, PRESIDENTE CDA FORTETO – MARTEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE BANCO BPM SU MISURE PER LA LIQUIDITà – MARTEDì ALLE…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU DEGRADO NUCLEI ABITATIVI MESSINA – MARTEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA…

Agenparl

STATISTICAL DATA SET: IMMIGRATION STATISTICS DATA TABLES, YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020 SECOND EDITION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 27 luglio 2020

Published 21 May 2020

Last updated 27 July 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 27 July 2020

    ‘Asylum and resettlement summary tables, year ending March 2020’ has been updated to second edition. Figures on grant rate in table Asy_02b have been corrected for 2018 and 2019. The initial figures showed the refusal rate, but have since been changed to reflect the grant rate.

  2. 21 May 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/immigration-statistics-data-tables-year-ending-march-2020

Post collegati

STATISTICAL DATA SET: IMMIGRATION STATISTICS DATA TABLES, YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020 SECOND EDITION

Redazione

27 LUG 2020 – FORZA ITALIA: “MANCANO I DPI NEGLI OSPEDALI, OPERAZIONI A RISCHIO. SITUAZIONE GRAVISSIMA NELLA ASL TOSCANA CENTRO. LA REGIONE INTERVENGA AL PIù PRESTO”

Redazione

DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO MEETS THE SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE EEAS

Redazione

DANCING WITH LOVE: A DANCE PROJECT INSPIRED BY LETTERS OF LOVE, LOSS AND LONGING

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: LIST OF GOODS IMPORTED INTO GREAT BRITAIN FROM THE EU THAT ARE CONTROLLED

Redazione

AVVISO: APERTURA BUSTA C – PROCEDURA APERTA TELEMATICA PER L’AFFIDAMENTO DEI SERVIZI DI SUPPORTO AGLI SCREENING ONCOLOGICI REGIONALI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More