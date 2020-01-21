(AGENPARL) – United Kingdom, mar 21 gennaio 2020
This data contains:
- local authorities and their most recent inspection, at 31 August 2019
- local authorities and their inspections between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019
- social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their inspections between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019
- social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their most recent inspection, at 31 August 2019
- social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their number of places, at 31 August 2019
Read the Annual report.
Published 21 January 2020
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/childrens-social-care-data-for-the-ofsted-annual-report-2018-to-2019