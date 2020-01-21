21 Gennaio 2020
STATISTICAL DATA SET: CHILDREN’S SOCIAL CARE DATA FOR THE OFSTED ANNUAL REPORT 2018 TO 2019

(AGENPARL) – United Kingdom, mar 21 gennaio 2020

XLSM, 3.66MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

LA level data as at 31 August >



View online




Download CSV
36.7KB

LA level data in year 2018 to >



View online




Download CSV
35.6KB

Provider level data as at 31 August >



View online




Download CSV
1.06MB

Provider level data in year 2018 to >



View online




Download CSV
1.25MB

Provider places data as at 31 August >



View online




Download CSV
1.12MB

This data contains:

  • local authorities and their most recent inspection, at 31 August 2019
  • local authorities and their inspections between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their inspections between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their most recent inspection, at 31 August 2019
  • social care providers regulated and/or inspected by Ofsted and their number of places, at 31 August 2019

Read the Annual report.

Published 21 January 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/childrens-social-care-data-for-the-ofsted-annual-report-2018-to-2019

